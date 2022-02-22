Empirical Capital Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Empirical Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,351 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up approximately 8.3% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,877 shares of company stock worth $12,787,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 200,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,723,229. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

