Empirical Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 270,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Bright Health Group accounts for about 2.3% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,296,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,924,000.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BHG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

Shares of BHG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 35,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,509. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.