Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $859,882.95 and $45.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00245332 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004343 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001912 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000837 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00021982 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.