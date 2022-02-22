Energi Hits Market Cap of $46.03 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $46.03 million and $245,637.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00194458 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00396496 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,180,796 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

