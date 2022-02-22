Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.86

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $1.28. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 144,785 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFOI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Focus by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

