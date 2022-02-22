Enigma Price Reaches $0.0350 on Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Enigma has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $486,473.44 and $189,459.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.79 or 0.00246719 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00014125 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00021886 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.