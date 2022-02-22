Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Purchases $356,400.00 in Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EPD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,111,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,198. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 187.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,006,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after buying an additional 1,308,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,559,000 after purchasing an additional 380,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 491,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

