Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,796 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

