Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 305,356 shares.The stock last traded at $72.75 and had previously closed at $66.01.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.05 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Envestnet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,967,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Envestnet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

