Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 25402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$18.09 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83.

Get Environmental Waste International alerts:

Environmental Waste International Company Profile (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.