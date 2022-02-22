Enviva Partners (EVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Enviva Partners to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EVA stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.62 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is -471.23%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period.
About Enviva Partners
Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.