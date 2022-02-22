EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 351,416 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1,107.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,416 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.31. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

