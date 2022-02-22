EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 38,567 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,429 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $129.49 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 466,271 shares of company stock worth $85,562,348. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.12.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

