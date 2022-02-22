EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29,315.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.66% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $555,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

IWM stock opened at $199.47 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.09 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

