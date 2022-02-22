EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2,021.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,423 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 10.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 16.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 20.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 883,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,107,000 after acquiring an additional 149,743 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

