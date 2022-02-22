EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 203,651 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 481.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,651 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,595,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,060,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

