EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 186,081 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 465,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 36,753 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

