EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,231 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

