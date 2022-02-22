EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average is $64.38.

