EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

