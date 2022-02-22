EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,544 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.79 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

