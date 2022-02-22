EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 309.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,768 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after buying an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,604,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,512,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,364,000 after buying an additional 482,777 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.93.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

