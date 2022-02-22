EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,097 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,262,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,681 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 157,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 382,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after buying an additional 60,691 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 245.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,343,000.

Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23.

