EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,277 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 383,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,995,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

