EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $93.88 and a one year high of $118.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.17.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

