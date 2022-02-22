EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $144,788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 453,158 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,868,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,161,000 after acquiring an additional 119,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $160.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $152.52 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.25.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

