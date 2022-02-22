EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,936 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 145,706 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 52,867.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 111,021 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 189,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 110,270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.41 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

