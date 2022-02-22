EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 36,421.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,018,014 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 12.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.