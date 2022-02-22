EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.05 Million in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth $33,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBSI. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

