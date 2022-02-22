EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,175,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

NYSE:GWW opened at $473.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.39. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.26 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

