EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 53,404 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 141,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 55,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 28,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.