EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 365,913 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1,176.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,913 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.