EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 101.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $280.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,029 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.