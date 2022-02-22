EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,678 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,887,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 244,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

IUSV opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.76 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

