EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 116,529 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,529 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,668,000 after buying an additional 485,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,893,000 after buying an additional 575,006 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,565,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,833,000 after buying an additional 374,480 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $64.19 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

