EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,073 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.