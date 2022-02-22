EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,752 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,752 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,493,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 61,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

