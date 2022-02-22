EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,413 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of Dover stock opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.