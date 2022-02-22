EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 47,808 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 47,808 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.