EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 51,098 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,098 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $240,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.71. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.57 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

