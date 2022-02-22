EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 95,150 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 98.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,150 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

