EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,610 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.71. The company has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.