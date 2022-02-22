EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,401 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $153.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $132.00 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

