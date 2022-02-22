EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.48% of EPR Properties worth $54,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 361.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

