EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT) fell 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). 32,231,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 22,167,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of EQTEC from GBX 2.80 ($0.04) to GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) price target on shares of EQTEC in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £66.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.21.

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

