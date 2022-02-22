Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Sells $1,969,759.50 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.26, for a total transaction of $1,969,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EQIX traded down $12.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $680.77. 588,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $751.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $791.24. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.22%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

