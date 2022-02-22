Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 22nd (ACVA, ARAV, BESIY, BMO, CHEOY, CNK, CRON, EXPD, FHN, FND)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 22nd:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cormark. They currently have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $117.00 to $101.00.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $380.00.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 565 ($7.68) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$6.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW). They issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from $68.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

