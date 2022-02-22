Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.52

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 81628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

