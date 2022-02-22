Equitrans Midstream Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,433 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 719% compared to the typical volume of 419 call options.

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

ETRN traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. 1,292,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

