Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERO. Barclays raised shares of Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ERO opened at C$17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$29.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.10.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

